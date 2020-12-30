No Night Curfew In Punjab From January 1, 2021, Post Downward Trend In COVID-19 Cases

In a big relief for the residents of Punjab, the Capt. Amarinder Singh-led government on Wednesday announced the night curfew will be lifted from January 1, 2021. This decision has been taken after taking into account the downward trend in coronavirus cases. Earlier, a restriction was imposed on the movement of people from 10 pm to 5 am with effect from December 1 amid apprehensions of a second COVID-19 wave in Punjab.

Similarly, the hotels, restaurants, marriage halls, etc. shall no longer be forced to close down by 9.30 pm. Moreover, 200 persons and 500 persons will be allowed in indoor and outdoor gatherings respectively from January 1 onwards. At the same time, the State government has stressed that the district authorities will continue to ensure the strict implementation of guidelines such as keeping a physical distance of 6 feet, regulating crowds in markets and public transport. Moreover, it advised the people to take all the necessary precautions for COVID-19 prevention. So far, Punjab has recorded 1,65,878 COVID-19 cases and 5,322 deaths. The number of active cases plunged to 3,837 after 377 more patients recovered from COVID-19.

Punjab Govt decides to lift night curfew (10 pm to 5 am) and restrictions on gatherings, and on timings of hotels, restaurants, marriage halls from January 1 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

A dry run of vaccination process

A day earlier, the Punjab government successfully completed the dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination process in 12 sites of the Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts. Under the aegis of this initiative, a team of supervisors was appointed to ensure the smooth run of all activities as per the SOP. The beneficiaries received an SMS informing them of the date, place, and time of vaccination. The United Nations Development Programme and the World Health Organization supported this activity in the state.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 1,02,44,852 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 98,34,141 patients have recovered while 1,48,439 fatalities have been reported. There are 2,62,272 active cases in the country. With 26,572 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 95.99%. At present, the recovered cases outnumber active cases by 95,71,869. So far, India has recorded 7423 cases per million population, which is among the lowest in the world.

