No Non-stop Flights From China Allowed To Land In India, Say Sources

Amid fresh concerns over COVID-19, no non-stop flights from China are allowed to land in India, said sources, adding that the government will be reviewing if indirect flights are to be restricted or not.

The development took place after India reported four COVID-19 cases of the B.7 Omicron sub-variant in the past six months, a variant that has been the pivotal cause of the recent outbreak in China.

Keeping a constant eye on other countries such as the United States, China, Brazil, and South Korea where COVID-19 has massively affected citizens, India is now being vigilant in order to prevent any COVID-19-related situation in the country.

Union Health Minister holds COVID-19 review meeting

Taking cognizance of the current situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday held a COVID review meeting in New Delhi. Mandaviya, along with other senior officials and experts, discussed the measures that could be taken amid the rise in cases in neighbouring China and other countries.

4 cases of B.7 Omicron sub-variant found in India

Till now, four COVID-19 cases of the B.7 Omicron sub-variant have been reported in the last six months. Three cases were reported from Gujarat and one case was from Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

IMA issues advisory

The Indian Medical Association on Thursday also issued an advisory to control COVID-19 in the country.

“In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, IMA alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect,” the IMA said in the advisory. It also remarked, "As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure."