'No Notice From Any French Court': Centre On Reports Of Cairn Energy's Seizure Of Assets

The Indian government, in response to reports that Cairn Energy has seized around 20 Indian government-owned properties in France, said that they are yet to be notified about the same. The Ministry of Finance on Thursday said that it has not received any notice, order or communication, in this regard, from any French court. The ministry’s response came hours after Cairn Energy Plc secured a French court order to seize properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.7 billion due from New Delhi.

Earlier today, a PTI report claimed that a French court ordered the seizure of some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the $1.7 billion due to Britain’s Cairn Energy Plc. The money was owed to the power company by the Indian government following an arbitration panel overturning the levy of retrospective taxes. However, the finance ministry responding to the report said that it is yet to be notified regarding the seizure.

The Finance Ministry in its statement said the government is ‘vigorously defending its case’. The statement read, "There have been news reports that Cairn Energy has seized/frozen state-owned property of the Government of India in Paris. However, the Government of India has not received any notice, order, or communication, in this regard, from any French Court," the Finance Ministry said in its statement. Government is trying to ascertain the facts, and whenever such an order is received, appropriate legal remedies will be taken, in consultation with its Counsels, to protect the interests of India."

"Government has already filed an application on March 22, 2021, to set aside the December 2020 international arbitral award in The Hague Court of Appeal. The government of India will vigorously defend its case in Set Aside proceedings at The Hague. The CEO and representatives of Cairns have approached the Government of India for discussions to resolve the matter,” the statement added.

The French court order

The French court named Tribunal Judiciaire de Paris had earlier accepted Cairn’s application to freeze (through judicial mortgages) residential real estate owned by the Government of India. As per reports, the legal formalities for the same was completed on Wednesday evening. The centrally located properties, currently in question, mostly comprise flats used by Indian government establishment in France, valued at more than EUR 20 million.

