'No Officer Removed, NCB A Single Agency': Agency Busts 'Sameer Wankhede Removed' Reports

In a big development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday placed the cases being investigated by its Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede under review. According to NCB Deputy Director General (Ops) Sanjay Kumar Singh, an SIT comprising of officers from the Operations Branch of the agency will now take over 6 cases from the Mumbai Unit.

Issuing a statement over the development, the agency clarified that no officer had been 'removed' from their present roles. Sanjay Kumar Singh announced that officers of the Mumbai Unit would continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from Operations Branch of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Headquarters

has been constituted by the Director-General, NCB to take over a total of 06 cases from NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit which have national and international ramifications, in order to conduct deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages," the official statement said.

"No officer or officers have been REMOVED from their present roles and they will continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that the NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency," it added.

Sameer Wankhede requests central probe

This comes after a petition was filed by Sameer Wankhede before the Bombay High Court requesting that the Aryan Khan and the Sameer Khan cases be probed by a central team. His petition came amid the investigation against him by a vigilance team of the NCB, which is looking into the allegations levelled against him by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

While the officer has denied all accusations against him, he has not got relief from court as of yet. As per sources, a team of top NCB officials that is probing allegations against Wankhede will return to Mumbai next week to record statements of the remaining people.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Sameer Wankhede said "Removed is a very wrong word. There is a senior officer who is investigating this case and I am the still the Zonal Director of the Mumbai Zonal Unit and I have already filled the writ petition stating that in the court."