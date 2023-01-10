'No Other Income Source': Hotel Owner Speaks To Republic As Demolition Begins In Joshimath

As buildings in Uttarakhand's Joshimath are at high risk and have tilted towards each other, the demolition of Hotels Malari Inn and the Mount View has begun in the sacred city of Joshimath. Uttarakhand's hilly town of Joshimath has been declared a 'sinking zone' in the wake of continuing land subsidence with several houses, roads, and other buildings developing cracks.

'Can dismantle property if creating trouble': Owner of Malari Inn

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the hotel owner of Malari Inn said, "We were not informed, nor any notice was served to us. We learned about the demolition via an article in the newspaper at around 4 am today. It was written that the demolition drive will begin at 9 am on Tuesday. Except for this, we don't have any information. I want to tell the Central government, State government and local administration that they should have at least informed us. And as Joshimath is in danger, why are they stopping us to leave? I just want the government to support us financially and let us leave the region."

The Malari Inn owner further asserted, "I have no other source of income other than the hotel. I have a small house in Malari. Authorities can dismantle the property if it is creating trouble for the residents of the city but I would request the government to financially support me."

Speaking about the hotel developing cracks in the wake of the landslide and subsidence, the owner said, "When cracks developed in the hotel, we were given notice that all the residents and tourists must be evacuated. However, we were not informed if we can leave the area or not. We sent an email to the District Magistrate of Joshimath in the morning. The government's negligence is the main cause behind the sinking of Joshimath.

SC agrees to list Joshimath hearing on Jan 16

In the latest update, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 10 agreed to list Joshimath case for hearing on January 16. This comes in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of the Shankaracharya Matth seeking Apex court's intervention.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is reported to be sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads and fields there.