'No Other PM Other Than Modi Would...': Jaishankar On His Journey From Foreign Secy To EAM

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar revealed that no other Prime Minister other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have appointed him as a cabinet minister.

Jaishankar was addressing a gathering in Pune on Saturday, where he expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister. The Foreign Minister was present at the book launch event for his book, “The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World”. The book has been translated into Marathi as well.

“For me to become a foreign secretary was frankly the limit of my ambition, I had never even dreamt of becoming a minister,” Jaishankar said on Saturday. Prior to his stint as the Foreign Minister, Jaishankar served as Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

“I am not sure any Prime Minister, other than Narendra Modi would have made me minister,” he added. The EAM exclaimed that he might not have had the courage to enter politics if PM Modi was not in the picture. “I really also sometimes ask myself that if he was not the Prime Minister, would I have had the courage to enter politics, I don’t know.”

Jaishankar on working with former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj

In the Saturday event, the EAM also talked about his experience of working as a foreign secretary under the former Foreign Minister, the late Sushma Swaraj. “We had a very-very good minister Sushma Ji and we got along personally very well. I would say our combination was very good, a minister-secretary combination. But I did learn one thing, there is a difference in responsibilities, there is a difference in the overall sense of being a secretary and minister,” the External Affairs Minister asserted.

Speaking more on the difference between both the offices, Jaishankar then went on to add, “Secretary still has a minister above them who is answerable to parliament, answerable in public, who still gives protection and comfort, you know there is that umbrella.” During the event, Jaishankar also discussed the way to tackle India’s “unusual neighbour”, China.

“China is an unusual neighbour. We have many neighbours but China may become global power or superpower. Living next to global power has its own challenges,” Jaishankar said. The book titled, “The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World”, will cover the decades from the 2008 global financial crisis to the current coronavirus pandemic. The book will also touch on how India suffered due to terrorism and how the very nature of International Relations has changed over time. The Marathi-translated version of the book is titled "Bharat Marg".