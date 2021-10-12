Refuting the claims made by Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party, the Central Government on Tuesday said 'there was no outage on account of power shortage'. The Centre also presented details of peak demand in the National Capital while adding that the required amount of power was supplied. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the situation is 'critical' and the states are writing about it to the Central Government. Meanwhile, Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain had also said that the National Capital could face a blackout in two days.

The Central Government cited Delhi DISCOMs for the details on the power demand and supply.

FACT SHEET: DELHI POWER SUPPLY POSITION

As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them@PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @MIB_India

Read more:https://t.co/Ip7tIj2rZm — Ministry of Power (@MinOfPower) October 12, 2021

The statement from the Power Ministry came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Union Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with officials of the Power and Coal Ministry amid concerns of power shortage in several parts of the country due to inadequate supply of coal.

Centre's direction to NTPC, DVC

Taking cognizance of the complaints made by several states including the National Capital, Centre on Tuesday instructed National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and DVC to secure electricity and 'ensure that Delhi's distribution companies get as much power as requisitioned by them as per demand'. Additionally, the states were also requested to use unallocated power for supplying electricity to consumers. The action from the Government of India came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday expressed concerns over the shortage of coal.

The Power Ministry has further warned states of getting power quantity 'temporarily reduced' or 'withdrawn and reallocated to other States if it does not schedule the unallocated power.

Claims made on Delhi Coal Crisis

Delhi's Power Minister Satyendra Jain had yesterday claimed that the NTPC is not supplying even half of the electricity demand. However, he had also acknowledged that the current demands are not that high and they are able to provide whatever is required. On the other hand, Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia had slammed the Central Government by saying that the Union Power Ministry is 'undermining' the looming coal crisis in India. He had also claimed that the government is unable to provide adequate coal to states for power generation and has failed in managing the crisis.