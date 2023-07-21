No Painkillers To Be Sold Without Prescription In Delhi Amid Rise In Vector-borne Diseases

Amid rising incidence of vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya during the rainy season, the Delhi government's Department of Drugs Control has asked all chemical associations in the city to avoid the sale of drugs like Aspirin and Ibuprofen without a doctor's prescription, amid rising incidence of vector-borne diseases. The department also advised chemist shop owners to keep a record of painkiller drugs.

In its advisory, the Drugs Control department said, "As you are aware that the incidence of report of detection of cases of vector borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya has been on rise during the rainy season. There is likelihood that the number of cases may increase in pre and post monsoon season which is to be monitored very strictly."

"It is desired in public interest that during the season of dengue and chikungunya, use of drugs like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines (which further cause destruction of platelets in human blood) may be restricted to be sold against the prescription of Registered Medical Practitioner only."

"Retail chemists are, therefore, advised not to indulge in the over the counter sale of NSAIDs drugs like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines with immediate effect till further directions. They are also advised to keep the records of stocks of pain killer drugs falling under this category," said the advisory.

The department further warned of stringent action against those "found flouting the advice". According to the department, unmonitored use of such drugs can prove to be fatal for patients of vector-borne diseases.

Dr Anurag Saxena, Head of Department of Internal Medicine at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, said, "These drugs, while commonly used to manage pain and inflammation, have been found to cause platelet destruction in human blood. Controlled use of these drugs is warranted because dengue and chikungunya, etc. cause body ache along with fever. So, such painkillers should best be avoided, but if very necessary, then they should only be taken in accordance with dosages prescribed by a qualified doctor."

Image: Delhi government advises chemists to avoid the sale of Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines without prescription amid rise of vector-borne diseases, Credit: Republic

What are vector-borne diseases?

Vector-borne diseases are of six types (Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis, Lymphatic Filariasis, Kala-Azar). They are seasonal and outbreak prone with all except Lymphatic Filariasis showing outbreaks during monsoon and post-monsoon period generally. National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) formulates guidelines and provides technical, and financial assistance (as per National Health Mission norms) to the states and Union Territories for the prevention and control of these diseases.

More than 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till mid-July this year, the highest for this period since 2018, according to a Delhi Municipal report released on Monday, July 17. The report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also said that 54 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.