No Permission Needed For Marriage, Music Band Members Excluded From Guest Cap: UP Govt

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday stated that no prior written permission will be required from the administration for conducting wedding ceremonies in the state. It also said that the members of wedding music bands and DJs will not be included in the number of guests allowed to attend a marriage.

"For carrying out marriage activities, there is no need to inform the police or district administration of the place beforehand. However, if any misconduct by the police is reported, then strict action will be taken. officers will be held accountable," according to a statement by the Government.

The official release further added: "Wedding ceremonies can be organised with DJs and music bands, and these members will not be counted in the number of wedding guests."

In an official statement, the CM Yogi Adityanath had said that couples need not seek permission for marriage, but must inform the authorities and strictly adhere to the COVID-19 norms.

This comes as a respite for the residents of the state as the earlier issued guidelines of government stated that written permission from the local administration or nearest police station was required for weddings. The previous release stated that the government had limited the number of guests to 100, down from 200, without any clarity whether the musicians and bands were included in the capacity of 100 guests.

The official release also stated that no form of harassment will be tolerated by the UP government in the name of COVID-19 guidelines. Instead, people are advised to stay aware and encourage other people to follow COVID-19 guidelines. The state government also warned that it will take strict action and FIR will be registered against those found violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

(With ANI inputs, Image credit: PTI)

