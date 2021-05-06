No Permission Required For States To Procure From Foreign Countries: MEA Amid COVID Crisis

In a significant development, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sources on Wednesday stated that states did not need permission from the Centre or MEA to procure commodities from foreign countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"States don't require permission from Centre or MEA to procure from foreign countries, if a commodity is limited there is no point in two states fighting over it. But they have been reaching out for assistance from Indian Embassies, it's not an issue of permission," said MEA sources.

Speaking on the allocation of foreign assistance coming from abroad, sources within the Ministry stated that the Union Health Ministry was allocating resources wherever they felt there was an immediate requirement. "They have criteria, there's pressure across the country. We've to be realistic, assistance coming from abroad is not really that large that it is going to supplant," they said.

"What we are doing domestically, is to bridge the gap. This is for short term while we are ramping up our own facilities and capacities," they added.

On providing medical assistance to foreign missions, MEA sources clarified that India was going through a difficult situation but was trying its best to give them assistance."We are together in this. We are doing good. Many embassies have positive cases of their personnel, diplomats, local employees, many approached us. MEA protocol division is addressing their issues & extended assistance, we don't have a dedicated hospital for diplomats," they said.

COVID-19 in India

India on Thursday recorded 3,82,315 new cases of Coronavirus taking the total number of active cases in the country to 34,87,229. Over 3,38,439 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours along with 3780 fatalities.

Yesterday, while speaking to RepublicTV, Professor Vidyasagar, who heads a government-appointed panel of scientists shared the second COVID-19 wave predictions saying that the model predicted the peak of the new wave by May 12. A single day spike of close to 4 lakh cases has been predicted for May 12 after which the cases would decrease and come to one lakh mark by the end of May and continue to decrease further.