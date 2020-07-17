Assam: No Place To Go For Many Even As Flood Recedes

The flood situation in Assam is slightly improving as the rain has taken a break. The water level of various rivers including the Brahmaputra have been on the falling trend. Flood waters have too receded, but this brings no relief to the plight of many.

Budhuram Deka, a resident of Kasuarbori in Hajo around 30 kilometres from Guwahati, has no place to go. He is living now on the embankment hardly 100 meters away from the place where once stood his house. His all belongings, even the clothes have been washed away along with his house, needless to mention about any other belongings.

Describing his plight to Republic Media Network on Friday afternoon, Deka said, "We managed to save our lives and the cows and goats. Everything else including the stock of rice have been washed away."

There now barely exist any sign of his house. This is not the single such case. Across the length and breadth of Assam, there exist hundred other Budhuram Deka.

The post flood picture in the State is even more disturbing that what it is during the peak flood time. With paddy fields covered with huge deposits of sand that the rivers carried with it, fertile lands have been converted into wet deserts. Farmers are unable to see their tomorrow, with their teary eyes.

According to official data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, till Friday morning, over 1.32 lakh hectares of crop land have been damaged across 3,201 villages in the State.

The first wave of the flood have claimed 73 lives (as on Friday morning) so far and has affected around 53 lakh people, of which 37 lakh are affected as on date. Around 50000 people who have been displaced from their homes are now living in the relief camps, set up temporarily in school buildings across the State.

Even as the flood situation now continues to improve slightly, the affected people are looking towards the sky with folded hands, praying to the unseen almighty, not to shower rain anymore.

