No plans to disengage 'Rehbar-e-Khel', other employees: J-K govt

Srinagar, May 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said it has no plans to disengage employees working under its 'Rehbar-e-Khel', 'Rehbar-e-Janglat' and Nehru Yuva Club schemes.

The clarification comes amidst protests by people employed under these schemes and criticism by political parties over the purported government order to re-advertise the posts through the Service Selection Board.

"This is to clarify that the Govt of J&K has no plans to disengage employees who are working under Rehber-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and NYC scheme," the union territory government's Information and Public Relations department said on its official Twitter handle. PTI SSB SSB CJ CJ

