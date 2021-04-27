'No Point Creating Furore Over COVID Deaths, Won't Bring Them Back': Haryana CM's Shocker

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday stirred controversy by saying that one should not debate on the number of COVID-related deaths but all attention should be focused on providing relief to the people.

Speaking to media persons, CM Khattar said: “During such crisis, we should not mess with the (Coronavirus) data. All attention should be focused on how to help people recover to good health and how to provide relief to them."

He added that there is no meaning in debating on the number of COVID deaths, rather the focus should be on whether the facilities are reaching the public. "Those who have died will not come back to life by creating a furore over it.”

Speaking on the availability of Oxygen in the state, Khattar informed that the administration is trying to raise the state’s Oxygen generation capacity to 240 metric tonnes from 162 MTs. "We are not facing any difficulty as of now. But observing the current trend, we are trying to increase our quota. Instead of 162 MTs, we have requested to increase our quota to 240 MTs. We have received additional 20 MTs from Jamshedpur," he added.

Haryana CM Khattar visits Oxygen plants at Hisar, Panipat

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the Oxygen plants in Hisar and Panipat to take stock of the situation at the temporary hospitals there. "We had announced 500 beds near the gas plants in Hisar and Panipat. The location has been finalised and the work will begin from tomorrow. The structure will be created within three to four days," he told media.

Khattar said that 1,250 beds are being arranged in medical colleges and additional 650 beds will be provided to PGIMS Rohtak to meet the demand amid the Coronavirus surge. He urged private hospitals to not admit patients above their capacity, adding that his administration was working round the clock to provide liquid oxygen tankers and cylinders to the medical institutions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Haryana has a total of 4,31,981 COVID-19 cases along with 3,842 deaths. There are a total of 79,466 active cases in the state.

(With inputs from agency)