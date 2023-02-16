‘No Political Angle To It’: Krishnagiri SP On Army Jawan’s Murder By DMK Leader

Amid the ongoing outrage over the murder of Army Jawan Lance Naik Prabhu in Tamil Nadu, Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Thakur on Thursday, outrightly denied any political angle in the case and stated that it is a case of assault. He further informed that all the accused, including the DMK councillor Chinnasamy, are under police custody.

“All nine accused are remanded to police custody. It's a case of assault and there's no political angle to it. Those spreading rumours will be prosecuted. Police will provide all possible help to the victim's family,” SP Krishnagiri Saroj Kumar Thakur was quoted as saying.

#NetaKillsSoldier | Police have remanded all accused in the case. Some political parties are spreading false messages and trying to politicise the matter: Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Thakur.



BJP protests in the Krishnagiri

Demanding strict action against the leader of the ruling DMK government, the BJP on Thursday staged a protest against the killing of Lance Naik Prabhu. The BJP leaders appealed for justice to Prabhu’s wife and kids.

Responding to the killing of the Army jawan, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai demanded exemplary punishment for the accused and stated that he will be observing a one-day fast at the War Memorial in Chennai along with several Army personnel. “A serving person coming on holiday being killed by a DMK councillor has now become a National issue now. It is shameful that the police arrested the accused days after the incident took place,” Annamalai added.

#NetaKillsSoldier | Our BJP leaders are protesting in #TamilNadu and I will also do 1 day fast. #Annamalai, #TamilNadu BJP Chief speaks on Armyman's murder.

DMK councillor arrested

DMK councillor Chinnasamy was arrested on Wednesday by the Tamil Nadu Police for the alleged murder of an Indian Army jawan. The Army jawan was reportedly beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, succumbing on Wednesday after the assault on February 8.

Chinnasamy and nine others allegedly attacked the jawan and his brother over an argument that occurred on February 8. The soldier and his brother were using a water facility in the area when the DMK leader, a ward councillor, allegedly intervened and stopped them from using it. Following this, a confrontation occurred which led to the death of the jawan.