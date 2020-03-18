No Positive Coronavirus Cases In Kashmir Yet; 40 Of 41 Samples Test Negative: SKIMS

Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura, Srinagar, has confirmed that coronavirus test done on 40 patients have turned out to be negative. “40 samples have been found negative while the report of 1 sample is awaited,” said Director SKIMS Dr AG Ahangar while briefing media.

'People travelling from abroad must stay at home'

He further said, “People should not unnecessarily crowd hospitals, minimise their visit and people travelling from abroad must stay at home.” He said that SKIMS is now one of the 19 designated testing centres for carrying out the tests after it received approval from the National Institute of Virology.

“Covering your mouth while coughing or sneezing is important. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water. We should refrain from touching our eyes, nose and mouth with hands after sneezing,” he advised. Meanwhile, in Ladakh, the number of COVID-19 patients rose to eight today, after two more patients tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh Affairs, Rigzin Samphel while speaking to Republic Media Network said that out of 34 samples sent for testing, two have tested positive for coronavirus infection while 32 have tested negative. It is pertinent to mention that, Government has extended J&K Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 to both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir to step up efforts to tackle the contagious coronavirus disease.

READ | J&K: Screening at Banihal railway station amid coronavirus scare

The Regulations were extended to the whole of J&K under the orders of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu which define powers, duties and responsibilities to the surveillance personnel, duties and responsibilities of Medical Officers and Practitioners, enforcement and offences.

READ | J&K Govt deploys 20 Deputy SPs for assisting administration amid Coronavirus crisis

According to official media bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 2615 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance and, so far, three cases have tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir. Whereas 2,060 persons have been kept under home quarantine, 28 are in hospital quarantine, the bulletin said. Persons who are under home surveillance stand at 297 while as many as 230 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

READ | Coronavirus crisis: J&K administration imposes Section 144 of CrPC in Anantnag district

READ | Terror hideout busted in Tral by SoG, improvised explosive devices seized