'No Posters Must Be Affixed Outside Homes Of COVID-19 Patients': SC Tells Centre

The Supreme court, on Wednesday, ruled that posters and signages should not be affixed by concerned authorities outside the homes of COVID-19 patients in India. The apex court further added that this can only be done in specific cases when the concerned authorities issue specific instructions under the Disaster Management Act. This verdict came against a plea filed by Kush Kalra seeking directions to do away with the practice of pasting posters and notices outside the homes of COVID-19 patients as it results in social stigma.

No Need to reveal identities: Supreme Court

While taking note of Centre's guidelines, the Supreme Court stated that the concerned authorities need not reveal the identity of the COVID-19 patients by pasting home quarantine/isolation posters outside their homes. Disapproving the action and disposing off the plea, the bench said that there is no reason for the government authorities to do so as the Centre has already issued guidelines in this regard. The case was heard by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan comprising of justices R S Reddy and M R Shah.

Earlier, the Centre had informed the court that there are no guidelines with regards to affixing such posters while adding that there cannot be any stigma attached to it. During the hearing earlier, Justice Shah stated that the hard reality is much different and that the COVID-19 infected people are being treated as 'untouchables'. According to the plea filed by Kalra, such posters not only disclose the identity of the patients, but are also in violation of the fundamental right to privacy while adding that the 'Constitution does not and can never permit discrimination on the ground of illness and physical suffering'. The petition had further said that affixing posters outside the homes of the COVID-19 patients leads to the names being 'publicised' among the people in the area and subjects them to public scrutiny which is against the ethos of living with dignity and the act also fails the tests of proportionality and reasonableness.

On December 3, the Supreme Court bench had reserved its judgment on the plea in order to enable the petitioner to respond to the detailed affidavit filed by the Centre.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)