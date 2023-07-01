No Power In Noida Society For 10-12 Hours A Day For Years, Runs Entirely On Generators 

Supertech chairman RK Arora's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate has cast a spotlight on the situation of homebuyers and flat-owners in various parts of the country. Recently, residents of Logix Blossom Green Society in Noida's Sector 143 staged a protest for the lack of power supply in the society. According to residents, the society is powered only by diesel generator.

Residents say that nearly 800 of them have been living in flats powered only by generators for nearly three months and have been spending hours without power. They further said the builder demanded Rs 55,000 from every homeowner to install a second generator as an alternative source of electricity, which has added to their troubles at a time when they are already having to pay for diesel to fuel to the generators.

The residents have lodged a formal complaint with the District Magistrate's office and had also demonstrated outside the builder's office in Sector 16, Noida. Authorities have promised action, the residents said.

Logix Blossom Green Society has been facing difficulties since it came under the jurisdiction of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in October last year. The builder had promised to provide power through DG sets, but after the regular electricity supply was disconnected, they failed to deliver on their promise.

Residents say they initially received a notice demanding payment of Rs 27 per unit for electricity which was reduced to Rs 25 per unit after protests.

"We bought our flat in Logix Blossom Greens in 2020...The society relies solely on diesel generators for power supply, and despite assurances, we've been experiencing frequent power cuts for the past few months due to diesel shortages and generator overload," one resident told Republic.

"More than 800 families in Logix Blossom Greens, Noida, have been living without electricity for the past five years. Despite full payment and registration, there is no electricity connection. The appointed IRP and builder are not addressing the issue. We are forced to pay Rs. 25/unit for diesel-generated electricity and endure 10-12 hours of daily power cuts," said another resident.