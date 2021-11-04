No Prime Minister Has Done As Much For Uttarakhand’s Development As PM Modi: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, November 3, said that the state has progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an exclusive interview with the Republic TV, Pushkar Dhami informed that PM Modi will visit Kedarnath on November 5 and inaugurate Rs 130 crore worth of infrastructure project.

Pushkar Singh Dhami told Republic, "The country knows that PM Modi is a great devotee of Kedar Baba and he holds a deep connection with the land and the people of the region".

He added the under the leadership of PM Modi many schemes have been successfully implemented and many more programmes will be initiated by him for the welfare of the state.

Providing details of the recent, he said, "Four Dhams, 12 Jyotirlingas and 86 prominent temples will be connected via video conferencing". PM Modi will address the nation as he will inaugurate various infrastructure projects including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses, and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

Uttarakhand CM further wished the nation on the occasion of Diwali.

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath

Priem Minister will visit Kedarnath and offer prayers at the Temple on November 5. He will inaugurate the samadhi of one of the most revered Hindu sages, Shri Adi Shankaracharya, and also unveil his statue. The samadhi has been reconstructed as it was damaged during the 2013 floods.

In addition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited sadhus and devotees to be part of the celebrations.

Modi’s visit to the Kedarnath temple will mark the completion of the first phase of reconstruction works in Kedarpuri and the beginning of the second phase. As the state is headed for assembly polls next year, this programme assumes a lot of significance.

Priests protest against former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Kedarnath

On November 1, priests protested against former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during his visit to Kedarnath. The priests were agitating against the Devasthanam Board Act that was enacted during Rawat's tenure. The Former Chief Minister had reached Kedarnath with protocol minister Dhan Singh Rawat and state BJP chief Madan to take stock of the preparations for the PM Modi’s proposed tour to Kedarnath on Nov 5.

(Image: ANI/PTI)