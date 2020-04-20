WB Guv Exposes Mamata Govt; Confirms Centre's Covid Ration Relief Not Released To People

Amid the nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar had appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government, the Governor also said that the Public Distribution System in the state has been politicised and no free ration is issued to the poor in the state.

Speaking to Republic TV, Guv Dhankar said, "On March 23, Union Finance Minister announces a scheme PMGKY, under that scheme free ration was made available for three months. The state govt has not taken any proactive step to make available free ration so far for the people of West Bengal. I communicated with the chief secretary and his response was the same is not made available by the Central government. I later contacted the Union Minster Ramvilas Pawan; I was surprised to learn from him that they were ready but the state govt refused."

"I have requested to have talks with the state food minister and the principal secretary. The situation of the PDS system is emerging in the nature of a scam. My only effort is to ensure that people get free ration which has been made available by the central govt which is not subsidised but is 100 percent free ration. The food corporation of India is in full readiness," he added.

Further appealing to the West Bengal government he said, "The PDS system is being operated politically and not by government officials. They only issue ration to the people they like on the token issued by them How can one take away the right of poorer? This should not be politically motivated. I am in contact with every party politicians."

"The left party has raised many issues. People are in problem, I appeal to the WB govt, please do not do politics on this issue. There is no input available by state govt. I want and work for the welfare of people, and will go to any extent to get poorer the ration. Do not do a scam under this scheme," he stated.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankar also urged State Food Minister and Principal Secretary of West Bengal for an urgent update on the same.

High time to give FREE RATION under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna @PMOIndia



Urged State Food Minister and Principal Secretary @MamataOfficial for urgent update in view of CS response and UOI/FCI inputs.



Hope to have way forward interaction with Minister and Secretary — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 20, 2020

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

To ensure enough food to the poor during the lockdown, the government in March started distributing free 5 kg of rice or wheat per person and 1 kg pulse per household under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) to over 81 crores PDS beneficiaries. This is over and above the monthly quota of 5 kg grains per person being given at the subsidised rate of Rs 2 kg for wheat and Rs 3 kg for rice. It may be noted that there are over 81 crore poor people registered under the PDS, which comprise two-thirds of the country's population.

