'No Problem Implementing One Nation, One Ration Scheme', Says CM Mamata After SC Raps

West Bengal Chief Minister & Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state government does not have any problem implementing the 'One Nation, One Ration' scheme in the state and informed that it is currently under process. This came after the Supreme Court heavily bashed the West Bengal government, directing it to immediately implement the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' (ONORC) scheme.

"We do not have any problem with the implementation of the 'One Nation, One Ration' scheme. It is under process", said West Bengal CM.

"We do not have any problem with the implementation of the 'One Nation, One Ration' scheme. It is under process", said West Bengal CM.

The 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme aims at providing ration and food security to migrant workers and their families under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). On June 11, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing media highlighted that the ONORC scheme was rolled out by the Centre in 2019. The scheme is running in 34 states and union territories of the country except for 3 states- Assam, West Bengal and Delhi. So far 28 crore portable transactions have been done on it.

Centre-state tussle

Supreme Court's observation came as the court was informed that West Bengal, New Delhi and Assam had not yet implemented the ONORC scheme. The counsel appearing for the Bengal government said that the scheme had not been implemented "due to problems with Aadhaar seeding technology". Bengal CM had earlier announced that subsidised food items such as rice and pulses will be available to migrant labourers and unorganised sector labourers, even if they do not have a ration card, till May 2021.

SC asks states, UTs to implement the 'ONORC' scheme

The Supreme Court on Friday said states and union territories must implement "one nation, one ration card" (ONORC) scheme as it allows migrant workers to get ration at the place of their work in other states as well where their ration cards are not registered. The top court also took strong note of the delay in the development of software meant to register workers of the unorganized sector to create a national database and posed queries to the Centre as to how they benefit from free food grain till November this year under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana would reach to migrant labourers having no ration cards.

