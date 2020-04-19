'No Proposal For Pension Cuts Due To COVID-19', Centre Assures Pensioners

The Centre on Sunday dispelled rumours regarding cutting down of pensions revealing that there was no such proposal or action being contemplated by the Government. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said that the government's priority at the moment was to ensure the welfare of the senior citizens and that there would be no reduction in pensions due to the financial stress owing to the COVID-19 lockdown and pandemic.

"As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the Government in this respect. Instead, the Government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners," said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in a release.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh too, while speaking to news agency ANI, refuted any speculations regarding the cutting down of pensions saying that the Government has never considered cutting the pension of senior citizens or putting them at any discomfort during these testing times. "Government has neither held any discussion nor considered cutting the pension of senior citizens. Also, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government can never take such an insensitive step of transferring the pension money of people above 80 years of age to COVID fund," he said.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 12974 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 2230 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 3651. 507 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

