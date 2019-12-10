Centre Tells LS: No Proposal For Reservation In Private Sector Under Consideration

No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha.

In a written reply to a question asked in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry said that no proposal for reservation in the private sector is under consideration as is the information provided by the Department for Promotion of Industrial and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Adding to the written reply, the statement also included that for the reservation frame of context, the industry representatives have declined for reservation as a solution. However, the statement also said that the industry representatives are willing to collaborate with the government and other agencies to enhance and expand the recruitment policies for marginalised sections, especially SC and ST along with encouraging skill and development training.

The statement read, “Accordingly, the apex industry associations have prepared Voluntary Code of Conduct (VCC) for their member companies centered around education, employability, entrepreneurship, and employment to achieve inclusion. Measures undertaken by the member of Industry Associations, inter-alia, includes scholarships, vocation training, entrepreneurship development programs, and coaching, etc."

The ministry added that in 2006, a coordination Committee on Affirmative Action for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the private sector was set up by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Coordination Committee has conducted nine meetings so far. In the first meeting, it was stated that the best course for achieving progress on the issue of affirmative action is through voluntary action by the industry itself.

In the ninth meeting, the industry associations were requested to take more proactive measures under affirmative action in terms of conducting full-day sessions with their member companies for this initiative, adoption of villages, and encouragement of SC/ST entrepreneurs, merit scholarships to research scholars, and the career guidance programs for tribal students and support and contribute in the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and explore the possibility of placement as well.

The Ministry has also requested the industry associates to enroll at least 25 percent of apprentices from the SC and ST communities.

Data released by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in a press release states that the gap between the literacy rate between total population and the marginalised sections has been narrowing down similar to the decline in drop-out rates for classes I to X. Therefore there is an improvement in the economic and educational status of the SCs, STs, and OBCs over a period of time. Keeping this in mind, the government is not considering any proposals for reservation in private sectors.

