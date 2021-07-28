'No Proposal Of Full Statehood For Lakshadweep Under Consideration,' MoS MHA Confirms

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, July 28, that "there is no such proposal for full statehood for the Union territory of Lakshadweep." This comes amid an ongoing controversy over the Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

In the last few months, the opposition aggressively demanded Lakshadweep's statehood. Opposition parties have also demanded that Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel be removed, accusing him of harassing locals and damaging the island territory's heritage. The Congress had alleged that Patel, who served as Gujarat home minister and is known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is carrying out the Bharatiya Janata Party's political goal to target Lakshadweep's predominantly Muslim population.

On the other hand, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday, July 28, that after normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir, statehood will be granted at an "appropriate" period. Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, declared this in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. He was responding to a question on whether the government had made any steps to "reinstate" Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and whether any efforts had been made to abolish the year-long ban on various forms of communication.

He said, "Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time after normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the constitutional changes and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of the Jammu and Kashmir into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh, in the national interest and also in the interest of the security of J&K, temporary restrictions on various communication channels like internet and mobile services were resorted to in Jammu and Kashmir." He also highlighted the restoration of high-speed 4G services in the UT since Feb 2021.

