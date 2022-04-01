No Proposal Under Consideration To Take Back IT Rules 2021: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

There is no proposal under consideration of the government to go for fresh public consultation or take back the IT Rules 2021, Parliament was informed on Friday.

With a view to ensure an open, safe and trusted Internet for users and in tune with the changing requirements, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has notified IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on February 25, 2021.

"There is no such proposal under consideration of the Government to opt for fresh public consultation or to take back the IT Rules, 2021," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He was responding to specific questions on whether the government is planning to take back IT Rules, 2021 or if it is planning to open fresh public consultations on the said norms.

The IT Rules empower the users of intermediaries and make the social media platforms accountable for users' safety.

The rules provide for a time-bound and robust grievance redressal mechanism.

It also provides for "Expeditious removal of any content which is prima facie in the nature of any material which exposes the private area of such individual, shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct, or is in the nature of impersonation in an electronic form, including artificially morphed images...".

