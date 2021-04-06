Last Updated:

'No Provision To Compensate Vaccinated In Case Of Adverse Events': Government Of India

The Health Ministry during Parliament session said that there is no provision to compensate the person who got Coronavirus vaccine in case of adverse events.

While replying to a question in Parliament the Health Ministry said that India has no provision of compensation for recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine in case of any side effects or medical complications (adverse events) due to inoculation. Although free treatment in public health facilities is available in such circumstances, it added. 

The Health Ministry in the Parliament said, “There is no provision of compensation for recipients of Covid-19 vaccine against any kind of side-effects or medical complications.”

Official: 'Coronavirus vaccine makers to be liable for adverse events'

Meanwhile, a senior official said that the government’s purchase order with vaccine-makers says the pharmaceutical firms will be liable for all adversities and refuses to indemnify them against any casualty; individuals will have to go to court to seek damages in case of serious adverse events.

Stating that clinical trials conducted in India where there are specific rules defining compensation for participants, the senior official said that there is no mechanism under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to provide compensation against any adverse event after receiving a vaccine, which has been approved for restricted emergency use. "Such people can explore legal options and in such cases, the liability will be of the vaccine-maker," the official added. 

These statements come after over 8 crore vaccines have been administered across India. As of now, very few adverse events have been reported so gaur. Until mid-March, around 79 deaths were reported in individuals who got the Coronavirus vaccine shot. 

However, various public health groups such as All India Drugs Action Network have written to the health ministry, seeking clear-cut provisions for recipients of vaccines to seek compensation from firms in case of AEFIs. Most countries, including the US, UK, Singapore and Canada, have mechanisms for compensation to those facing rare but serious adverse event after immunisation. While some countries ask companies to pay the compensation through insurance, others like the US use a dedicated fund. In fact, the WHO’s Covax has a no-fault compensation allowing vaccine recipients to receive compensation without making them prove that the vaccine was the cause of the serious injury.

