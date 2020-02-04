No Public Exams For Class 5 & 8, Tamil Nadu Govt Revokes Previous Order

After opposition and representations from various sides, the School Education Department of Tamil Nadu has scrapped the decision to conduct public examinations for Class 5 and 8 students.

The state government took the decision and passed a government order in September of 2019, followed by several representations and suggestions from public, parents, educationalists and academicians.

Many felt this will be stressful for the children who have just entered their teenage and it is unnecessary since the students will have to appear for the public exams in their 10th and 12th standard.

Based on the various demands, the School Education Minister of Tamil Nadu KA Sengottaiyan announced that the government will revoke the GO passed on September 2019 and the method which already exists will prevail here on.

READ | Tamil Nadu: 2 people held for killing crows to sell meat at chicken stalls

'The Government Order will be revoked'

The statement in Tamil said, "The government has taken all this into consideration and has cancelled the government order to conduct examinations for classes 5 and 8. We will revert to the regular existing system of exams, the GO will be revoked."

READ | 'No case of Coronavirus found in Tamil Nadu yet', says Health Secretary Beela Rajesh

This decision came after the cabinet meeting which happened on Tuesday at the Secretariat, which was lead by the Chief Minister. Many opposition party leaders also criticised the state government for taking such a decision, which was a burden on the students who are in their secondary classes.

READ | Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls next year

READ | DMK leader Stalin launches massive signature campaign against CAA in Tamil Nadu

(Image for representation, credits: PTI)