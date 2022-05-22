'No Question Of Survey In Qutub Minar': Minister Of Culture G Kishan Reddy Debunks Rumours

Putting an end to fake reports peddling on Qutub Minar, Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said, on Sunday, that no survey is to take place in the Delhi-based architectural marvel. Speaking to the media, Reddy said that there has been no such direction given by Courts, so the question of a survey being conducted by the Ministry of Culture or Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) does not arise.

"No discussion on the survey is taking place," the Minister further said, reacting to reports that there is to take place excavation and iconography of idols at the Monument, the report of which is to be submitted to the ASI. The reports started doing the rounds after a controversy erupted, with the ASI’s ex-regional director Dharamveer Sharma claiming that the Qutub Minar was constructed by Raja Vikramaditya and not by Qutb al-Din Aibak, to study the direction of the sun.

#BREAKING | Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy counters reports on Qutub Minar survey.



Tune in to watch here-https://t.co/bbyaMwOij9 pic.twitter.com/LOEErcgA91 — Republic (@republic) May 22, 2022

ASI’s ex-regional director makes massive claims

Media reports had quoted Sharma as saying, "There is a 25-inch tilt in the tower of the Qutb Minar. It is because it was made to observe the sun and hence, on June 21, between the shifting of the solstice, the shadow will not fall on that area for at least half an hour. This is science and archaeological fact."

Sharma's statement was actually a counter to the statement of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). VHP spokesman Vinod Bansal claimed that Qutub Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh' and the structure was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples, after a 1200-year-old Lord Narsingha idol, Lord Ganesha and Lord Krishna idols were found inside Qutub Minar. Members of the right-wing organisations, United Hindu Front and Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena chanted Hanuman Chalisa outside Qutub Minar, demanding that the monument's name be changed to 'Vishnu Stambh.'

The controversy comes at a time there is a discussion & debate ongoing on the historical relevance of a lot of monuments of socio-religious importance, including the Taj Mahal.