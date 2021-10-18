As farmers stage 'rail roko' protesting the Lakhimpur violence, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar on Monday, stated that rail traffic was not disrupted anywhere and the protest was peaceful. He added that in some places where trains were not functional, farmers staged a symbolic protest. Farmers had called for a 'Rail roko' protesting the Lakhimpur violence, demanding Union MoS Ajay Mishra's resignation.

UP: 'No rail traffic disruptions'

"Nowhere rail traffic was disrupted, in some places when trains were not going, farmers staged symbolic protests. Around 160 Company PSCs and 9 Company Paramilitary have been set up. Officials have also been sent to sensitive districts and are constantly talking to farmers' organizations and other leaders," said ADG (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow police threatens protestors with NSA

Earlier in the day, Lucknow police warned that those participating in it will be slapped with the stringent NSA (National Security Act). Imposing section 144 in the district, the Lucknow police has warned against disrupting normalcy. Visuals from Modinagar show protestors block railway tracks at the railway station during 'Rail roko' agitation. Visuals from Punjab's Devi Dasspura village, Haryana's Bahadurgarh show farm law protestors sit on the railway track at following the farmer's union call for 'Rail Roko Andolan'. Rapid Action Force has been deployed at Sonipat Railway Station in preparation for the Rail Roko.

Protestors block railway tracks at Modinagar railway station during 'Rail roko' agitation against Lakhimpur Kheri violence



Fuming at Union MoS Ajay Mishra, Samyukt Kisan Morcha announced a nationwide ‘rail roko' agitation on October 18 demanding Mishra's removal. The farmers’ body has re-iterated their demand of Ajay Mishra being sacked as the Union Minister on Sunday, over the speculations of him influencing the probe against his son. The Rail roko will last for six hours between 10 AM and 4 PM.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 has been imposed throughout the district. Five arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.