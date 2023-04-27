'No Raksha Bandhan Can Be Bigger...': PM Modi On How PMAY Turned Women Into Millionaires

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India's biggest news event - Republic Summit 2023 where he spoke about the biggest Raksha Bandhan gift that India's women received from the government.

PM Modi said, "In the last Republic Summit 2019, I had said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we have provided houses to 1.5 crore families in the last five years. The number has now been increased to over 3.75 crore. Most of these houses are registered under the names of our mothers and sisters. And today houses are made after investing lakhs into it, which means crores of our sisters have become millionaires. No Raksha Bandhan can be bigger than this."

PM speaks on his decision of indigenous vaccine

He also spoke about the crucial decision for the production of indigenous vaccine and said, "Some thought 'why does India need to make a vaccine? We will eventually get one from abroad. At that moment, India chose the path of Atmanirbharta and delivered the greatest vaccine."

He added, "Don't know what greed motivated some to praise foreign vaccines."

PM Modi on the success of Digital India

He took a swipe at 'intellectuals' for mocking his vision of Digital India in 2016, during the first term of the BJP-led NDA government. At the summit, he asserted that the Digital India campaign is popular all across the world but there was an attempt made by a 'handful of intellectuals' to derail the campaign.

While commenting on the attempts made to mock his vision for Digital India, PM Modi said, "There was an attempt to derail Digital India at one time. First, the country was embroiled in the debate of data vs flour. Some people used to make fun of me. In 2016, when I ensured the people of this country that I will bring banking services to your finger-tip, some used to make fun of my commitment."

He added, "Some handful of intellectuals asked me how a poor person will purchase potatoes and tomatoes digitally. Today, digital payment is being done from the tea shop to the litti-chokha cart. Today, India is among those countries where the most numbers of digital payments are taking place,"