No Re-takes In Sport: Sourav Ganguly Cites Facing McGrath, Pollock To Answer Risk Question

In a mega exclusive interview on Republic Bangla, the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly talked about his risk-taking abilities that continue to remain the same even years after having bid adieu to the Cricket field. More importantly, 'Dada' also mentioned that there are no retakes in sports while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

'There are no retakes in sports': Sourav Ganguly

When asked about whether Ganguly's risk-taking ability remains the same even today, the former Indian Captain made it clear that it is the same as ever.

"Risk-taking ability is the same as ever. My life as a player is different from life after because there are no retakes in sports. While facing Glenn McGrath or even if you get an outside edge of a delivery from Shaun Pollock, you are out. You cannot say that let's pull it back and start again. That is the greatness of sports and that is why athletes/sportsmen are valued, respected so much because people realise it's absolute skill", said Sourav Ganguly.

READ: Sourav Ganguly Shares Experience Of Helming BCCI; Organising IPL During COVID-19

'Cricket is absolutely real': Ganguly

At the same time, the former Indian skipper also added that unlike a document or a show, cricket cannot have any retakes as a player gets only one chance to make it matter on the cricket field as well as 22 yards.

"There is a second opportunity for everything. If you are doing a document and make a mistake, you can change the document. If you are doing a show and it is being recorded and if there is a mistake, you re-record it. If you are shooting and if there is a mistake, you re-shoot it. So, it's different from cricket. Cricket is just absolutely real. That's the way it is", he added.

READ: Sourav Ganguly 'still The Same In Body & Mind'; Recounts Health Scare To Arnab Goswami

Watch the full interview here:

READ: Sourav Ganguly Speaks Exclusively With Arnab Goswami On Health, Cricket, BCCI And Politics

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.