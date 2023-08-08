No Reason To Disbelieve Centre: Supreme Court On Cheetah Deaths

The highly ambitious Project Cheetah, spearheaded by the central government, has hit a significant roadblock as translocated cheetahs from South Africa have developed an unexpected "winter cover" – a thick fur coat – even in the anticipation of an African winter. This revelation was brought to light during a recent hearing at the Supreme Court by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati on Monday.

Bhati presented this development before a bench of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha, and Prashant Kumar Mishra, revealing a new challenge that has raised concerns about the success of Project Cheetah. Notably, the Kuno National Park (KNP), where these cheetahs have been translocated, experiences temperatures of around 45-46 degrees Celsius.

Justice Narasimha addressed the issue, stating, "The number of deaths is not low given the fact that 20 cheetahs were translocated. Sum and substance of your argument is that everything is going well and there is nothing wrong. But the general public is concerned about what is being done about the deaths."

A contentious matter arose after a letter authored by four South African wildlife experts, asserted that better monitoring and veterinary care could have prevented some cheetah deaths. The experts claimed that their recommendations were disregarded by the Project Steering Committee. The court took note that the letter, purportedly endorsed by four experts, was, in fact, signed by only one.

The bench expressed trust in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), asserting, "We see no reason to disbelieve counsel for the Union of India. It is an issue which is best left to the experts as the court is not an expert in the subject matter." Senior advocate Prashanto Chandra Sen, representing certain experts, emphasised the urgency of the situation. Sen proposed the inclusion of experts like MK Ranjitsinh and YB Jhala in the panel of cheetah experts for the project, highlighting the emergency nature of the circumstances.

The recent deaths of nine cheetahs, including three cubs born in India, within Madhya Pradesh's KNP since March recently raised serious concerns about the project's management. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, along with the National Tiger Conservation Authority, submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court on July 31 addressing the troubling incident of cheetah deaths in Kuno National Park.The Ministry's affidavit acknowledged the concerning nature of the deaths but emphasised that they were not unduly alarming. It underscored the diligent monitoring and proper care that all cheetahs in Kuno National Park receive, including regular medical tests to ensure their well-being. Currently, the park houses 14 adult cheetahs and one Indian-born cub, all under close watch. As part of Project Cheetah, 20 radio-collared cheetahs were translocated from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Later, four cubs were born in India. Tragically, out of the 24 cheetahs, nine succumbed to various factors, including three cubs.

The future of Project Cheetah now stands at a crossroads, as authorities grapple with unexpected challenges and the need for expert insights to guide the endeavour forward. While the Supreme Court acknowledges its lack of expertise in this subject matter, the fate of these creatures lies in the hands of those who are entrusted with their care and conservation.