'No Recommendation Made To Mix 1st, 2nd Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines': Govt In Rajya Sabha

As the country continues to grapple with the pandemic, Rajya Sabha was informed that no recommendation has been made so far on mixing anti-Coronavirus vaccines. While stating that the COVID-19 vaccines such as Covaxin, Covishield have been developed recently, Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar in a written reply said that the scientific evidence about mix and match studies of different vaccines is still evolving.

Replying to a question on the issues, Bharti Pravin Pawar said that no recommendation has been made so far to mix the first dose and the second dose of COVID vaccines by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization or the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19. The Minister further informed that there is no specific recommendation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on mix and match of Coronavirus vaccine.

Bharti Pravin was responding to a question on whether one can mix first and second doses of COVID vaccine and administer them to people, who need it and whether any studies have been carried out or are there any scientific evidence that such mixing would not have any adverse impact on people.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has over 3,17,26,507 positive cases, out of which, 3,08,96,354 have successfully recovered and 4,25,195 have died. As per the latest information by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 30,549 new cases, 38,887 fresh recoveries and 422 deaths. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 4,04,958.

Vaccination drive in India

In India, a total of 47,85,44,114 vaccines have been administered as the country achieved its vaccination target for July. On the last day of the month, India administered a record 87.8 lakh number doses. In the month of July alone, India administered more than 13.5 crore jobs.

In this process of rapid vaccination, the total number of vaccines in the country crossed the 47-crore mark. This milestone is the second highest in the world after China. As per the official data from the Ministry of Health, India now has more than 10.2 crore fully vaccinated citizens. As vaccination drive shows good results, the COVID-19 situation remains under control in the majority of the states. Several states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha have already given permission to reopen schools, given that they strictly abide by the COVID protocols.

