No Relief For Kerala CM, Lokayukta Refers Case Against Pinarayi Vijayan To Larger Bench

The case lodged against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, over alleged nepotism and anomalies in granting aid from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), has been referred to a larger bench of Kerala Lokayukta on Friday, March 31.

In Friday's ruling on the case related to the Kerala CM, the bench gave a split verdict and referred the case to a three-member bench of the Lokayukta. According to reports, the verdict was pronounced by Lokayukta Cyriac Joseph and Deputy Lokayukta Harun Ul-Rashid.

In the case of alleged misappropriation of the CMDRF, 16 ministers from the first LDF government (2016-21) and the then-Chief Secretary are also accused along with the current Kerala CM. The hearing in the case comes after a former syndicate member of Kerala University, RS Sasikumar filed a petition alleging that money from the CMDRF was given to those who were not supposed to get the relief.

The petitioner in his plea also asked for the recovery of the amount from those who are involved. According to sources, the case was waiting for a verdict for a year and it was only after Sasikumar approached the Kerala High Court demanding its intervention that things picked up the pace.

The petitioner was asked by the Kerala top court to approach the Lokayukta with his plea. After this ruling, the Lokayukta listed the case for hearing on Friday. Sources say that the case was filed in 2018.

What led the petitioner to lodge the case?

The petitioner in his plea claimed that the Kerala government allegedly allotted Rs 25 lakh to the family of an NCP leader who passed away in an incident. The petitioner also alleged that Rs 8.5 lakh from the relief fund was given to the family of the late CPI(M) legislator Ramachandran Nair, which was reportedly used for repaying a gold loan and vehicle loan. In yet another allegation, a wife of a civil police officer, who died in an accident while on escort duty for CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was given Rs 20 lakh.

While this case remained pending with the Lokayukta, the CPI(M) government last year passed the Lokayukta(Amendment) Bill, 2022, taking away much of the authority of the body. As per the amendment passed last year, the Lokayukta can now only recommend a competent institution to take up the case, which can either be accepted or rejected.