Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia Till April 17

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, extended the judicial custody of Delhi's Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17 in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case pertaining to alleged irregularities in formation and implementation of the excise policy. Sisodia was presented before the Delhi court after his judicial custody in CBI case concluded today.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, after a questioning round that lasted for more than eight hours. The CBI custody of Sisodia came to end on March 20, and he was produced before the Delhi court virtually. The court extended the judicial custody of AAP leader till April 3. Sisodia's legal team filed a bail plea which was reserved for verdict by the Delhi court on March 24. Later, the court listed his bail application for hearing on March 31. As hearing continued, his bail plea was rejected.

Meanwhile, he has also been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to excise policy implementation. After the expiry of ED remand on March 22, he moved a bail plea which was rejected by the court. He was sent back to the ED custody till April 5.