No Relief For Sisodia As Court Extends CBI Remand By 2 Days; Bail Plea Hearing On Mar 10

In a big development in the Delhi Excise policy case, the Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended Manish Sisodia's CBI custody by 2 more days i.e. till March 6. The court also stated that it will hear Sisodia's bail plea on March 10.

Notably, the AAP leader was brought to Rouse Avenue court under tight security as his 5-day custody was about to end on Saturday. The former Deputy Chief Minister had filed a bail application in connection with his arrest in the excise policy case saying that he joined the probe as and when called for by the central agency. In his plea, he further asserted that no fruitful purpose will be served by keeping him in custody as all recoveries have already been made.

Manish Sisodia arrested

On Feb 27, the Delhi court granted CBI the custody of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case. The court granted custody to allow the probe agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair investigation".

Notably, on February 26, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of interrogation during which his answers were claimed to have been found unsatisfactory. Sisodia was arrested under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), IPC Section 477 (account falsification) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.