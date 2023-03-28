Supreme Court Refuses Ateeq Ahmad Request, Mafia Don Withdraws Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Ateeq Ahmad’s plea for protection and a stay away from the UP jail. The SC asked Ahmad’s lawyer to move the High Court with his complaints.

The jailed former Samajwadi Party MP and gangster Ateeq Ahmad in his plea seeking protection, claimed he and his family have been falsely "roped in" as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj.

Gangster-politician Ateeq Ahmad earlier in the day was taken from Naini Central Jail to MP-MLA court in Prayagraj where he was produced in the 2006 kidnapping case of Umesh Pal.

HIGH SECURITY FOR UMESH PAL CASE HEARING

Ahead of the hearing in the Umesh Pal abduction case on Tuesday, strict security arrangements were made and cops were deployed along the route from the Prayagraj jail to the court.

The case against Ateeq Ahmad

Umesh Pal, a member of the zila panchayat at the time Raju Pal was killed on January 25, 2005, had admitted to police that he saw the murder take place.

Umesh said that on February 28, 2006, he was kidnapped at gunpoint after refusing to retract and give in to Ateeq Ahmad's pressure. On July 5, 2007, the FIR was filed against Ateeq, his brother Ashraf, and four unnamed individuals. Eleven suspects were listed in the chargesheet.

After a Supreme Court ruling, Ateeq Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party member from Phulpur, was transferred to the Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat in June 2019 after being charged with planning the kidnapping and assault of real estate developer Mohit Jaiswal while incarcerated in Uttar Pradesh.

He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, police said.