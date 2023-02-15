Sena Vs Sena: No Relief to Uddhav; Let Speaker Deal With Disqualification, Says SC

In the Sena vs Sena legal battle, the Supreme Court dismissed senior advocate Kapil Sibal's proposition that the constitutional courts of the relevant jurisdiction should be the first forums for deciding disqualification petitions against MLAs under the anti-defection law as Speakers are inherently biased towards governing parties.

The apex court's ruling comes after Sibal appeared on behalf of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, whose government was overthrown by rebellion in June last year. A bench composed of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha responded, "Why should the courts get into an area that is exclusively reserved for the Speaker?"

Three senior attorneys, Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Devadatt Kamat, focused on a review of the Supreme Court's judgement from July 2016 in the Nabam Rebia case, which stated that a Speaker cannot decide disqualification petitions against MLAs if a notice is issued while a notice for his removal is still pending. By issuing this ruling, the SC had, for the first time in history, overturned the President's Rule and prevented the formation of a new government by Congress rebel MLAs with the assistance of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sibal argued that the Rebia judgement is being misused by defecting MLAs to file a removal notice against the Speaker in order to stop him from taking action against them under the 10th Schedule. Sibal has asked the 7-J bench to investigate this claim: The 10th Schedule was passed to safeguard political morals by barring defection. But now it's being used against it, Sibal argued. According to Sibal, all governments, regardless of party affiliation, now use the anti-defection law's very provisions to promote defection.

Reading out pertinent portions of the Rebia judgement, the SC noted that the court had felt in 2016 that the Speaker could disqualify MLAs to shape a majority support for him prior to voting on the removal motion if he was not restrained from making decisions on disqualification petitions against them during the time that a removal notice was pending against him.

The arguments from the other side, Shinde-faction of Sena, would commence on Wednesday, 15th February

What is the case?

The petitioner, Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that Eknath Shinde, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena, and the BJP plotted to overthrow the erstwhile MVA government in Maharashtra, which was led by Uddhav Thackeray, President of the Shiv Sena, and lost the majority in the process. Additionally, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis met with the Governor to make their claim to form the government with the backing of 39 Shiv Sena Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLA).

The petition questioned the newly formed Maharashtra government's compliance with the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and further alleged that the Governor acted under the direction of political masters to give de facto recognition to the "rebel" Shiv Sena MLAs engaging in anti-party activities in an effort to topple the government.