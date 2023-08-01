No Relief To Uddhav, SC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Thackeray Faction's Plea Against EC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the Election Commission's (EC) decision to recognize the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and allot to it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol.

Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, seeking an urgent hearing.

"Wait for the constitution bench on Jammu and Kashmir to get over, and we will give a date," the bench, also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, said.

The petition argued that the election panel erred in ruling that the Tenth Schedule disqualification process and the proceedings under the Symbols Order function in separate realms and that the disqualification of MLAs is not predicated on ceasing to be a member of a political party.

It further argued that the polling panel erred in concluding that the Shiv Sena had got divided.

The electoral commission assigned the unified party created by the late Balasaheb Thackeray's "bow and arrow" as its election symbol after recognizing the Eknath Shinde-faction as the true Shiv Sena.