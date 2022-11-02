'No Renovation Done By Oreva': Morbi Bridge Collapse Forensic Report Reveals Key Details

On Wednesday, Republic TV accessed the inside details of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report submitted to the Morbi police in connection with the bridge collapse that claimed 135 lives.

Republic accesses FSL report of Morbi bridge

As per reports, the Oreva group didn't consult any expert or structural engineers regarding the renovation of the bridge throughout the time it was closed off since March 2022 for renovation. The re-flooring had only been done on the pathway to the bridge and no renovation or revamping was done.

The cables used for suspension were not even touched. The cables which were at the doorway to the bridge were repainted but not repaired. Those cables were also as well as the gate to the bridge was also rusted.

NDRF Commandant briefs on Rescue & search ops

NDRF Commandant Prasanna Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic on the ongoing rescue & search operations and challenges faced by the team. He said, "As per the information received by the District administration, there might be one or two missing people. Along with our deep divers and Indian Navy divers, we are continuously searching the area, but we haven't recovered any dead bodies from the river. We are waiting".

He further added, "We have deployed 5 teams with 125 members of NDRF since the night of October 30 for the rescue and search operations. The water is only 10 to 15 feet deep, but the major challenge is the quality of the water as it is black and muddy. It is restricting the visibility for the deep divers and therefore it is taking longer than the normal expected time. However, we overcame this challenge with the sonar system and the latest technology".

On being asked about when the rescue operations will run, the NDRF officer said, "The state government needs to take the call as they have the information regarding the missing person. Till the time we don't receive the instructions to call off the mission, we will continue".

Morbi bridge collapse

A massive tragedy occurred in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday evening as a century-old suspension bridge - Julta Pul (Hanging bridge) collapsed claiming the lives of 135 people. The cable bridge on the Machchhu river was reopened on the Gujarati- New Year, October 26, after seven months of repair work. The state government has formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy.

Notably, the bridge with a capacity of 150 was allowed to accommodate over 400 people leading to overcrowding. Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed the crucial agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to this bridge. As of now, nine people linked to the Ajanta Oreva Group have been arrested by the Gujarat Police in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. PM Modi visited Morbi and chaired multiple meetings to review the situation. Reportedly, he reiterated that the "need of the hour" is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this tragedy.