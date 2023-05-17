No Respite From Heat Spell In Odisha, IMD Predicts Heatwave For Next 5 Days

Odisha sizzled Tuesday with as many as 18 places recording a maximum temperature of 40 degree celsius or above amidst IMD forecast that the blistering heat will continue for five more days.

According to evening bulletin by IMD’s regional centre here at least four places in western Odisha recorded temperature at or above 44 degrees celsius. Sambalpur was the hottest place in the state during the day at 44.3 degrees.

Boudh recorded 44.2 degree celsius, Balangir and Nuapada 44, Jharsuguda 43.8, Malkangiri and Titlagarh 43.5, Rourkela 43.4, Sonepur 43.1, Sundargarh 42.8, Angul 42.7, Hirakud and Bhawanipatna 42.5 and Talcher 42 degrees celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack sweltered as the mercury hit 38.6 and 38 degrees celsius respectively with the humidity level neared 90 per cent.

The state capital and some parts of coastal belt, however, experienced relief due to a spell of thunder shower on Tuesday evening.

The IMD in its forecast said there will be no large change in day temperatures at many places in the state in the next five days. “It is likely to be 42 degree celsius or more at a few places in interior Odisha including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir and Kalahandi”.

The Met office also issued a yellow warning and said thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 km per hour is very likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack and Khurda districts till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

It also forecast likely thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts.

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner asked the authorities of nine western Odisha districts - Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir and Kalahandi, to take measure to mitigate the heat wave situation.