'No Rollback': NSA Ajit Doval Backs Agnipath, Asserts 'PM Took Risk For National Security'

Amid fierce protests against the Agnipath military recruitment program, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval asserted on Tuesday that there is no question of revoking the scheme. Speaking to ANI, Doval stressed that a change in the defense system was necessary if the country wants to prepare for future wars and conflicts. He added that the new scheme will ensure a younger and more tech-savvy armed force.

"India has one of the youngest populations in the world, yet, it cannot continue to have an army with a high average age. In manpower reorganization, we need a young, fit and agile Army," the NSA said.

Ajit Doval is the latest among several voices defending the scheme for recruiting 'Agniveer' cadets in tri-services on a four-year contract, of which only 25% will be retained in the army. The others would retire without gratuity and pension benefits. This has led to violent, misinformed protests across India ever since the announcement was made on June 14.

In the interview, while denying any possibility of a rollback, NSA Doval said, "It is not a kneejerk action. This scheme has been debated and discussed for decades." He said a number of army committees and ministerial panels, as well as the Chief of Defense Staff, had deliberated on such a hiring scheme for the armed forces.

The NSA further clarified that Agniveers will never constitute the whole army. "Those Agniveers who become regulars eventually will undergo intensive training and acquire experience over a period of time." He also assured that the regimental system will continue under the new program.

Highlighting the benefits of the scheme, Doval said, "Agniveers are mobile and it's better they leave at an early age. It gives them more chances, compared to late retirement age. Agniveers will be respected everywhere. They will have the work culture that they imbibed in the Army."

Speaking on the relevance of the recruitment program, the NSA stated, "The whole war is undergoing a great change. We are moving toward contactless wars and also going towards the war against the invisible enemy. Technology is taking over at a rapid pace. If we have to prepare for tomorrow, then we have to change."

"Security is a dynamic concept. It cannot remain static, it is only in relation to the environment in which we have to protect our national interest and national asset."

PM Modi’s vision to make India strong

Doval went on to state that Agnipath is not a standalone scheme in itself. "When PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, one of his priorities was how to make India secure and strong. That required many avenues and steps. Agnipath is in that direction,” he told ANI.

"...It was the political will. Who will dare get to bring about such a change? It can happen only with a leader like PM Modi. He says if this is in the national interest, then no risk is big enough, no cost is high enough..."

"My message to the youth who want to become 'Agniveers' is that be positive, have faith in the nation, have faith in the leadership and also in yourself," he added.

The "transformative" Agnipath scheme, announced by Defence Minister Rajanath Singh on June 14, provides for the recruitment into the Armed services of youths between the age bracket of 17.5 years to 21 for only four years. The Centre later extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

(With inputs from agency)