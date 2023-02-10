No RT-PCR Required For Travellers Arriving India From These 6 Nations: Health Ministry

The obligation for mandatory COVID testing for travellers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and Japan has been lifted, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday. As per the notification issued by the ministry, travellers arriving in India from any of the six nations mentioned above will not be required to submit to a RT-PCR test as of February 13.

The Union Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, stated that the decision was taken since COVID-19 instances have been declining steadily and significantly in these countries over the past four weeks.

In a letter sent to Rajiv Bansal, his counterpart in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, he stated that the ministry is modifying its "Guidelines for International Arrivals." The number of confirmed COVID cases in the past 28 days has decreased by 89% globally, according to the World Health Organization's update on COVID-19.

In response to an increase in COVID cases, the government had previously mandated travellers arriving from China, Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and Japan to post RT-PCR reports to the "Air Suvidha" portal.





