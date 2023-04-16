No Rule Of Law In UP: J&K National Conference After Atique Ahmed's Killing In Prayagraj

In a sensational incident, jailed gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead near a medical college in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, April 15, night. Both of them were shot multiple times from point blank range, which led to their death on the spot, by three men. Atique Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead while they were being taken to the medical college for medical examination before being taken into 5-day remand for interrogation.

Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf's murder in Prayagraj has drawn a series of sharp reactions from the opposition parties and political leaders. The latest to join is the J&K's National Conference party, which has lashed out at the UP government saying that there is no rule of law in Uttar Pradesh.

In a very brief post, party's Additional Spokesperson Zeeshan Javed Rana wrote on his twitter handle, "Rule of law doesn’t exist in Uttar Pradesh. #AtiqueAhmad."

Earlier, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, among others lashed out at the UP government over the incident.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. A three member judicial commission will be formed, who will conduct an inquiry into the matter. Moreover, Section 144 has been imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh, in order to avoid any misconduct in the present scenario.

The police is interrogating all the three accused. As per information given by the police, it has come to fore during the preliminary inquiry that all the three assailants had come in the guise of a journalist and attacked Atique and his brother, when they were talking to the media personnels outside medical college.

According to the police, one police constable has sustained a bullet injury and a TV journalist has also got injured. Both of them are said to be out of danger.