'No Segregation On Basis Of Faith At Ahmedabad COVID-19 Hospital': Medical Superintendent

Recently, reports were making the rounds in certain sections of the media that Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has segregated wards of COVID-19 patients along religious lines. The Health Department, however, has strongly refuted the reports.

Professor Dr. GH Rathod, General Surgeon and Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Asarwa, rebutted the reports and issued a statement on the same after United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) claimed that COVID-19 patients are being segregated on religious lines in a newly built Gujarat hospital, citing a news item.

Through the statement released on Wednesday, Prof Rathod said that "patients are not segregated on the basis of faith. The patients are admitted and kept in different, respective wards based on their male, female, children status, based on their medical condition, based on their positive or negative suspect corona status, based on their condition (critical/serious) based on pre-existing co-morbid condition like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, etc after thorough discussion between treating doctors, in the best interest of the patients."

See the order here:

The Medical Superintendent further clarified that news which had appeared in some dailies had misquoted him, "that we have made separate wards for Muslims and Hindus. These reports in my name are false and baseless and I condemn it."

"I repeat again that we admit patients in various wards in their best interest, based on their medical condition, and not on faith," he stressed.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday there are 695 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat. 30 deaths have been reported in the State due to the infection so far.

The rumor

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has reportedly segregated wards of COVID-19 patients along religious lines, stated the USCIRF. Also, Republic World did a fact check on the news report released by the magazine and found it to be false.

USCIRF is concerned with reports of Hindu & Muslim patients separated into separate hospital wards in #Gujarat. Such actions only help to further increase ongoing stigmatization of Muslims in #India and exacerbate false rumors of Muslims spreading #COVID19 https://t.co/GXigs4w5na — USCIRF (@USCIRF) April 15, 2020

Speaking on the allegations, official spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said, "As if its peremptory commentary on religious freedom in India is not enough, the USCIRF is now spreading misguided reports on the professional medical protocols followed to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in India."

The @USCIRF must stop adding religious colour to our national goal of fighting the COVID 19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/CsdGplDWmL — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) April 15, 2020

(with ANI inputs)