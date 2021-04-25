No Serious Side-effect Attached To COVID-19 Vaccines, Avoid Fake News: DGHS Dr Sunil Kumar

Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Sunil Kumar on Sunday said there was no serious side effect attached to COVID-19 vaccines. Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Doctor Randeep Guleria, Professor and Head of Department of Medicine AIIMS Doctor Naveet Wig, and Chairman of Medanta Doctor Naresh Trehan were also part of the conversation with Dr Sunil Kumar which was telecast to address the issues related to COVID-19.

Kumar said that vaccine and COVID appropriate behaviour are two things that are key to break the chain of Coronavirus infections.

"There is no serious side-effect attached to them (vaccines), rather it's negligible. Vaccine and COVID appropriate behaviour are two things that will help us break the chain," Dr Kumar said.

"The year 2020 brought new virus and we were not prepared. The union government carried its duty responsibly and ramped up testing capability. We must have faith that our government takes concrete and scientific steps with suggestions from doctors, microbiologists, epidemiologists," he added.

Kumar also urged the people to limit their news intake and asked them not to follow news sent on WhatsApp and also not to forward fake news to others.

"Don't focus so much on news, watch only select news. There is a WhatsApp university going on. Don't pay attention to it. Follow responsible behaviour. This behaviour has to be followed by you, doctors, society as well as the media," Dr Kumar said.

Dr Kumar's views come in the context of the increase in panic among the people after following a lot of fake news which is being peddled on social media and through forwarded WhatsApp messages making the situation worse for people and the administrations amid the COVID-19 crisis.

India's vaccination programme

India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, aiming to vaccinate 3 crore health care workers. Its second phase of vaccination kicked off on March 1, with PM Modi taking the first shot. The second phase was dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities - registered on CoWIN portal and walk-ins at some hospitals. On April 1, the Centre opened up vaccination for all above 45 years and from May 1, 18 years and above will be eligible to get themselves vaccinated.

Covaxin developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech and Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India has been used in the vaccination program while the DCGI has given green signal to Russian made Sputnik V, however, import of Sputnik V is like to begin from May end.