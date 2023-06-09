The father of the minor wrestler, who allegedly filed a false police complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, has now made a U-turn on the charges made by her daughter against Singh. While speaking to a news agency, the wrestler's father stated that his minor daughter filed a sexual harassment case against Singh under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) because she blamed him for her loss in a wrestling tournament.

"The federation appointed the referee. Who heads the federation? Who else should I be angry at? What do you think? Was it just one match? It wasn’t only about a single match, it was the hard work of one year,” said the wrestlers’ father. When asked if other wrestlers had asked him to join in the protest he answered that no one had approached him for the same. But he added that he and his wrestler daughter joined the protesters because they “felt they should support them”. But Republic does not vouch for the authenticity of the audio.

The shocking revelation by the wrestler’s father severely weakens the case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, and some of the biggest names in Indian wrestling have been protesting against him demanding action. The minor wrestler's complaint prompted an investigation under the POCSO Act as well.

WFI chief refuses to comment

Singh refused to comment on reports claiming the minor wrestler’s deliberate false complaint under the POCSO and added that the “matter is before the court and it is the judiciary's job to find out the truth”.

"The court is now hearing the matter. A chargesheet will be submitted in connection with the case by June 15 according to the government's assurance to the wrestlers. Let the complaint be brought. I don't think I should say anything right now,” said Brij Bhushan Singh while speaking to news agency ANI.

Sports Minister assures probe against WFI chief

Anurag Thakur, the Union Sports Minister met the protesting wrestlers - Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others - on June 7 and assured them that neither Singh nor any of his family members or close friends would contest the WFI election scheduled to take place before June 30. Singh, also a Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, has been the chief of India’s top wrestling body since 2012.