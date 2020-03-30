'No Shortage Of Petroleum Products,' Says HPCL Chairman Urging People Not To Panic Buy

Amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana on Sunday said there is no shortage of petroleum products especially petrol, diesel and LPG.

'There is no shortage of products'

While speaking to news agency ANI in Mumbai, Surana said, "I want to assure the public that there is no shortage of petroleum products especially petrol, diesel, and LPG. Refineries, bottling plants, import terminals, normal terminals and depots are functioning normally."

"Our staff are trying their best to make sure that essential commodities like petrol, diesel and LPG reach the public as per their requirement. I request everyone to not panic buy. There is no shortage of products," he said.

Similarly, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh speaking to news agency PTI said that India has enough petrol, diesel and cooking gas (LPG) in stocks to last way beyond the three-week nationwide lockdown as all plants and supply locations are fully operational.

Singh, who continued to oversee the mammoth operations of ensuring that fuel reaches every nook and corner despite bereavement of his father on the day 21-day lockdown was declared, said there is no shortage of any fuel in the country and customers should not resort to panic booking of LPG refills.

"We have mapped demand for all fuel for the entire April and beyond. We have refineries operating at levels enough to meet all of the demand. Besides all bulk storage points, LPG distributorships and petrol pumps are functioning normally. There is absolutely no shortage of any fuel," he said.

Coronavirus cases tally in India crosses 1000

The total number of novel Coronavirus stands at 1,024 and the death toll reached 27 on Sunday, according to the latest official figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 cases across the world has surpassed 6,90,000 and there have been over 33,034 coronavirus-related deaths as on Sunday.

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath assures people of basic amenities & health facilities amid lockdown

A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away, the World Health Organization said, urging the countries to "unite to fight the pandemic together".

READ | Coronavirus: Centre sets up 11 response groups with PMO & cabinet secretariat members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the 21-day nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus in his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. He also apologized for the lockdown decision inconveniencing the poor but made it clear that it was the need of the hour. He urged the citizens to follow the lockdown and not take the situation lightly.

READ | Health Ministry confirms 979 positive COVID-19 cases, MHA orders to seal state borders

READ | Centre takes up worker migration with states; holds them responsible for ensuring lockdown

(With agency inputs)