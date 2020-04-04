The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: 'No Shortage Of PPEs, Masks & Other Logistics,' Assures Safdarjung Hospital

General News

Announcing that there is no shortage of PPE kits and N95 masks, Delhi's Safdarjung hospital assured that all the staff of the hospital was 'trying their best'.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Safdarjung Hospital

Announcing that there is no shortage of PPE kits and N95 masks, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital assured the people that all the staff of the hospital was 'trying their best' in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi has reported 93 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 384 in the national capital. About 259 of these cases are linked to the Markaz Nizamuddin incident. 

Read:Delhi CM, Education Experts Conduct Web Sessions On 'parenting In Times Of Lockdown'

Read: COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi Registers A Sharp Decline In Crime Rates As Citizens Stay Indoors

Coronavirus in India

With 355 new cases reported, India's tally of Coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday. 

Read: Assam Reports 20 Positive COVID-19 Cases & All Attended Tablighi Jamat In Delhi

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI TO HOLD ALL-PARTY MEET
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
COVID-19
RAM VILAS PASWAN THANKS FCI WORKERS
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK