COVID-19: 'No Shortage Of PPEs, Masks & Other Logistics,' Assures Safdarjung Hospital

Announcing that there is no shortage of PPE kits and N95 masks, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital assured the people that all the staff of the hospital was 'trying their best' in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi has reported 93 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 384 in the national capital. About 259 of these cases are linked to the Markaz Nizamuddin incident.

Read:Delhi CM, Education Experts Conduct Web Sessions On 'parenting In Times Of Lockdown'

There is no shortage of PPE kits, N-95 masks and any other logistics in Safdarjung Hospital to fight with CORONA Pandemic. The Doctors, Nurses and all staff of Safdarjung Hospital are trying their best to beat this virus @MoHFW_INDIA , @drharshvardhan #FightAgainstCoronavirus — Safdarjung Hospital (@SJHDELHI) April 4, 2020

Read: COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi Registers A Sharp Decline In Crime Rates As Citizens Stay Indoors

Coronavirus in India

With 355 new cases reported, India's tally of Coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday.

Read: Assam Reports 20 Positive COVID-19 Cases & All Attended Tablighi Jamat In Delhi

(With Agency Inputs)