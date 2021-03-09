'No shortage of vaccine doses in Rajasthan', says Union Health Ministry

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday quashed the reports stating that there is a shortage of coronavirus vaccine doses in Rajasthan. The Union Health Ministry has said that there is "no shortage" of the doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the state. It added that the states and the UTs are being continuously monitored by the Centre to meet the requirement of the necessary equipment and Covid-19 jabs. The Center has also kept an eye on the consumption pattern and other necessities of the state/UTs during the ongoing vaccination drive.

Union Health Ministry clarifies there is no shortage of vaccine in Rajasthan

"There have been some news reports suggesting an impending shortage of COVID19 Vaccine doses in Rajasthan. The factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID19 vaccine with the State at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday night. The Central government is regularly monitoring the availability of vaccine supply in all States and UTs, and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern," said Health Ministry in its official statement.

The Centre is monitoring the situation, says Health Ministry

According to a health department bulletin, Rajasthan has recorded 179 fresh cases on Monday taking the infection tally to 3,21,711. However, no fresh death due to the Covid-19 was recorded. Rajasthan has 1,833 active novel coronavirus cases, whereas, the death toll from the pandemic stands at 2,789 in the state. Out of the fresh cases reported on Monday, 31 were recorded in Sriganganagar, 16 each in Barmer and Udaipur, 29 in Jaipur, 11 each in Ajmer and Jodhpur, 13 in Banswara and 10 in Kota. Due to the deadly infection, 519 people have lost their lives in the capital city Jaipur, 307 have died in Jodhpur, 167 in Bikaner, 169 in Kota, 120 in Bharatpur, 222 in Ajmer, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

