No State Reported 'Covid Deaths Due To Oxygen Shortage': Centre Informs Parliament

Bharati Pawar, the Union minister of state for Health and Family welfare, told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that no state or union territory has confirmed any fatalities as a result of a lack of oxygen supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. She informed the House that the central government had asked states to provide details of people who had died because of the shortage of oxygen.

"The union government has requested the states and UTs to furnish details on the matter. Of the total, 20 states and UTs have responded but none of them reported confirmed death due to oxygen shortage," Union minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pawar said.

Responding to a question by Shaktisinh Gohil, Congress Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, Pawar informed the Upper House that none of the states had reported confirmed deaths due to oxygen shortage. She also notified the House of several reminders given to the states on the matter, but to no avail as no specifics on fatalities were provided.

The Minister went on to say that states' responses will be submitted to the House once they are received. She also informed the House about the total fatalities in the country. "As of April 4, 2022, states and UTs have reported a total of 5,21,358 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country," she said.

Rs. 50,000 compensation for Covid-19 deaths

In response to a query again from Congress MP Gohil about why the government reversed its decision to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for Covid-19 fatalities, Bharati Pawar claimed that provisions for impoverished patients were made through insurance programmes. She further stated that ex-gratia payments were considered at the central, state, and district levels, with a decision to grant Rs. 50,000 instead of Rs 4 lakh.

"An ex gratia of ₹50,000 as per central, state and district levels. The NDMA has proposed ₹50,000 compensation and not ₹4 lakh for each victim of COVID-19," she told the House.

The minister further stated that the government has taken a number of steps during COVID-19, including the allocation of a budget of Rs 64,000 crore to build health facilities.

"So far, we have 300 plus laboratories, over five lakh oxygen-supported beds, 1.5 lakh ICU beds, over 4,000 PSA plants, over 60,000 ventilators and all emergency facilities have been upgraded."

Pawar also said that a recent bio-safety level 3 (BSL) mobile laboratory is also being added for the detection of new strains and viruses.

Vaccination programme

Furthermore, in response to a query from Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen on when the whole population of the country would be vaccinated with both doses, Bharati Pawar stated that the first dosage has been provided to 97% of the population and the second dose administered to 85%. She stated that immunisation is optional and that the government hopes that everyone would work together and participate in the campaign. However, she did not provide a deadline.

Also on Tuesday, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya also informed the Parliament about the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

"As of March 30, 2022, a total of 167.14 crore doses (97 per cent of the total dose administered) have been administered free of charge to eligible beneficiaries aged 18 years and above under the National COVID-19 vaccination programme," he noted.